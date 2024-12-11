Left Menu

Political Clash in Parliament: No-Trust Motion Sparks Debate

Tensions flared in Parliament as ruling and opposition MPs clashed over a no-trust motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. NDA leaders called it a distraction, while the INDIA bloc accused the Rajya Sabha Chairman of bias. The controversy centers on alleged Congress links to billionaire George Soros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:19 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
  • India

In a heated session on Wednesday, Parliament witnessed a fierce debate as MPs from ruling and opposition parties exchanged sharp words over a notice to initiate a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. NDA leaders labeled the move as 'politically motivated.'

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar argued that the motion seeks to divert focus from alleged connections between Congress leaders and billionaire George Soros. He claimed it was an attempt to overshadow the pressing issues facing the nation.

Prominent opposition figures, including Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, stressed the importance of adhering to parliamentary traditions while discussing such motions. Meanwhile, TMC's Sagarika Ghose emphasized that their actions aim at preserving parliamentary democracy rather than attacking individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

