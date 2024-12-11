Political Clash in Parliament: No-Trust Motion Sparks Debate

In a heated session on Wednesday, Parliament witnessed a fierce debate as MPs from ruling and opposition parties exchanged sharp words over a notice to initiate a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. NDA leaders labeled the move as 'politically motivated.'

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar argued that the motion seeks to divert focus from alleged connections between Congress leaders and billionaire George Soros. He claimed it was an attempt to overshadow the pressing issues facing the nation.

Prominent opposition figures, including Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, stressed the importance of adhering to parliamentary traditions while discussing such motions. Meanwhile, TMC's Sagarika Ghose emphasized that their actions aim at preserving parliamentary democracy rather than attacking individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)