UDF Gains Momentum: A Strong Showing in Kerala By-Elections
The UDF opposition in Kerala secured victories in 16 out of 31 local ward by-elections, indicating strong anti-incumbency sentiments. This success signals potential challenges for the ruling CPI(M) in future elections. The UDF's gains included capturing nine seats from the LDF, energizing them for upcoming polls.
- Country:
- India
The UDF opposition in Kerala achieved a significant victory in the recent by-elections, capturing 16 of the 31 contested local wards across the state. This result is seen as a clear indication of growing anti-incumbency sentiment among the electorate, as argued by Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan.
Celebrating the by-election success, Satheesan emphasized that this victory underscores the opposition's claim of ineffective governance under the ruling CPI(M), and serves as a boost for the UDF as they prepare for the 2025 local body elections.
The UDF's recent performance saw them taking nine seats away from the LDF, as well as ending LDF rule in three panchayats, signaling a potent challenge to the current government's hold on Kerala's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
