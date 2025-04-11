Turkish Opposition Mayor Faces Multiple Court Battles Amid Controversy
Istanbul's opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, appeared in court for multiple cases, including threats against a prosecutor and corruption. His arrest led to protests against Erdogan's government. Imamoglu, the CHP presidential candidate, faces significant prison time, with his legal battles viewed as politically motivated amid claims of an independent judiciary.
Istanbul's beleaguered opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, found himself before the court once again on Friday, amidst a series of legal challenges that shadow his political career.
His detention since March has not quelled the outpour of support, as hundreds gathered at Silivri prison, demanding justice. Imamoglu's arrest has sparked national protests, likening his electoral victories to a rivalry against President Erdogan's grip on Istanbul.
The mayor, a central opposition figure against Erdogan's extended tenure, could face over seven years in custody, raising questions about Turkey's judicial independence. Nationwide demonstrations call attention to perceived political motivations behind his prosecution.
