Khamenei Blames U.S. and Israel for Assad's Topple

In a bold statement, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attributed the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to a strategic plan orchestrated by the United States and Israel. Khamenei suggested a neighboring country, likely Turkey, played a significant yet unnamed role in the event.

This development, perceived as a significant setback to the Iran-led 'Axis of Resistance' against U.S and Israeli influence, underscores complex geopolitical dynamics in the region. Turkey's backing of anti-Assad rebels since the civil war's onset in 2011 is notable, as it controls northern Syrian lands post several military moves.

Even with Assad's fall, Iran anticipates continued collaboration with Syria, emphasizing a 'far-sighted and wise approach.' Khamenei voiced optimism for the resistance movement, asserting it would grow stronger under mounting pressure, amplifying Iran's regional influence.

