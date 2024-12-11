Political Tensions Escalate in the Philippines: Duterte vs. Marcos
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte skipped a hearing on threats she allegedly made against President Marcos, citing fairness concerns. The investigation continues with allegations of misuse of funds and impeachment complaints. Duterte maintains she did not make illegal threats, attributing previous comments to personal safety concerns.
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte did not attend the first hearing regarding threats she allegedly made against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., asserting the investigation lacks fairness.
Instead, her lawyer presented a letter denying any illegal threats, emphasizing Duterte's stance that her comments were linked to personal safety concerns following received threats.
The tensions rise amid allegations of misuse of funds and impeachment complaints, with the investigation proceeding despite Duterte's absence.
