Political Tensions Escalate in the Philippines: Duterte vs. Marcos

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte did not attend the first hearing regarding threats she allegedly made against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., asserting the investigation lacks fairness.

Instead, her lawyer presented a letter denying any illegal threats, emphasizing Duterte's stance that her comments were linked to personal safety concerns following received threats.

The tensions rise amid allegations of misuse of funds and impeachment complaints, with the investigation proceeding despite Duterte's absence.

