Social Media Fallout: Pakistan's Crackdown on PTI Supporters

Following the November 26 clash in Islamabad where PTI workers were killed, the Pakistani government has arrested 22 suspects for alleged anti-army propaganda on social media. The crackdown has drawn criticism and calls for transparent investigations from international organizations like Amnesty International.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:00 IST
  • Pakistan

In a sweeping crackdown following a deadly confrontation in Islamabad, Pakistani authorities have detained 22 individuals suspected of inciting anti-army sentiment online. The arrests primarily target supporters of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The arrests came after a controversial incident on November 26, which allegedly involved law enforcement firing on PTI protesters. While the government denies using firearms, reports confirm multiple fatalities and injuries among Khan's supporters, drawing criticism from Amnesty International.

The government has formed a special task force led by the Federal Investigation Agency to address the alleged social media offenses. The wave of arrests illustrates the tensions between Khan's party and the current administration under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

(With inputs from agencies.)

