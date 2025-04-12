Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Army UAV Crash Claims Soldier's Life

A Defence Security Corps jawan died from injuries after an Army UAV crashed at a Jammu airfield. Naik Surender was on duty when the UAV collided with a tower, causing a fire. He succumbed to his injuries in a military hospital. Authorities have begun investigating the incident.

A Defence Security Corps jawan succumbed to injuries following an Army drone crash in Jammu, officials reported on Saturday.

Naik Surender, from Kathua district, sustained severe burns when an unmanned aerial vehicle hit a tower at the technical airport in Satwari before bursting into flames and fragmenting across the ground.

Admitted to a military hospital, Surender lost his life on Friday, with his body being returned to his hometown for funeral rites. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

