Army Chief's Strategic Visit: The Push for a Modern, Agile Force
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited Vajra Corps to review its operational readiness. Emphasizing professionalism and advanced technology, he praised the synergy among defense forces and civilian agencies. The visit also focused on veteran engagement and welfare programs for families, aligning with India's future vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi paid a significant visit to the Vajra Corps on Saturday, evaluating its readiness along the western borders, as per official reports.
He commended the troops for their commendable morale and professionalism, urging them to adhere to high standards of operational excellence. He encouraged leveraging advanced technologies as part of the Army's transformation into a modern, agile force, in alignment with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. General Dwivedi also toured forward locations to understand the frontline preparations first-hand.
The visit was noteworthy for the interaction with veterans, recognizing their selfless service and contribution to nation-building. The Army Chief noted the impressive synergy among the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, Punjab Police, and other stakeholders in securing both the border and the hinterland. Accompanied by Sunita Dwivedi, president of AWWA, he reviewed welfare initiatives for families and ex-servicemen, showcasing the Army's commitment to community support.
