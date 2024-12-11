BJP Charges Congress with Corruption in Himachal Pradesh

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation, spearheaded by senior leaders, recently met with Himachal Pradesh Governor Pratap Shukla. During the meeting, they submitted an extensive 106-page memorandum titled "Kachcha Chittha." The document accuses the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, of widespread corruption and administrative dysfunction over the past two years.

After the meeting, state BJP President Rajeev Bindal criticized the Congress government's anniversary celebrations, questioning any achievements in their tenure. "The past two years haven't brought any substantial gains for the people of Himachal Pradesh," he stated. Adding weight to the allegations, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur condemned the celebrations as misguided, noting the absence of key Congress leaders like Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi.

The memorandum alleges inflated costs in a hydroelectric project, illegal mining, and undue benefits to contractors. Additionally, it criticizes the mishandling of policies benefiting liquor and land mafias. The BJP claims significant tourism properties are being undervalued for privatization. The accusations include unfulfilled election promises such as financial aid to women and job creation, as well as failure to pay salaries and resolve pension disputes.

Demanding a thorough investigation, Jairam Thakur stated the BJP's intent to probe corruption claims should they return to power. He asserted that the situation represents more than mere mismanagement; it's deemed a betrayal of the state's people. The memorandum has heightened tensions between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP, forecasting a politically charged atmosphere in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)