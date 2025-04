Trump's Memorandum Targets Social Security Eligibility

President Donald Trump plans to sign a memorandum on Tuesday that the White House says is aimed at curbing ineligible individuals from claiming Social Security benefits.

The measure will direct the administration to ensure that ineligible aliens are not receiving funds from Social Security Act programs. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed this initiative to reporters.

The memorandum is part of the administration's broader efforts to tighten controls over federal assistance programs and ensure that benefits are only awarded to qualified recipients. This move aligns with the administration's pursuit of fiscal responsibility within federal social programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)