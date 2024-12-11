Left Menu

Parliament Uproar: TMC vs Scindia Clash Ignites Tensions

The Lok Sabha session witnessed a heated argument involving TMC's Kalyan Banerjee and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Banerjee criticized the central government's pandemic response, which led to a war of words. Scindia refused to accept Banerjee's apology, citing self-respect and preparedness for political confrontations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:08 IST
Parliament Uproar: TMC vs Scindia Clash Ignites Tensions
Kalyan Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha briefly adjourned on Wednesday following a heated exchange between TMC member Kalyan Banerjee and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The confrontation happened during discussions on the Disaster Management Act amendments.

Banerjee accused the central government of non-cooperation during the COVID-19 crisis. In response, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai defended the government's actions, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership. Rai also accused the West Bengal government of hindering vaccine transport.

Amid rising tensions, Scindia supported Rai and highlighted India's global aid efforts during the pandemic. Banerjee's subsequent critical remarks were expunged by Speaker Om Birla. Scindia rejected Banerjee's apology, emphasizing self-respect and warning against personal attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024