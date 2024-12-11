Parliament Uproar: TMC vs Scindia Clash Ignites Tensions

The Lok Sabha briefly adjourned on Wednesday following a heated exchange between TMC member Kalyan Banerjee and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The confrontation happened during discussions on the Disaster Management Act amendments.

Banerjee accused the central government of non-cooperation during the COVID-19 crisis. In response, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai defended the government's actions, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership. Rai also accused the West Bengal government of hindering vaccine transport.

Amid rising tensions, Scindia supported Rai and highlighted India's global aid efforts during the pandemic. Banerjee's subsequent critical remarks were expunged by Speaker Om Birla. Scindia rejected Banerjee's apology, emphasizing self-respect and warning against personal attacks.

