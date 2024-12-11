Parliament Uproar: TMC vs Scindia Clash Ignites Tensions
The Lok Sabha session witnessed a heated argument involving TMC's Kalyan Banerjee and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Banerjee criticized the central government's pandemic response, which led to a war of words. Scindia refused to accept Banerjee's apology, citing self-respect and preparedness for political confrontations.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha briefly adjourned on Wednesday following a heated exchange between TMC member Kalyan Banerjee and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The confrontation happened during discussions on the Disaster Management Act amendments.
Banerjee accused the central government of non-cooperation during the COVID-19 crisis. In response, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai defended the government's actions, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership. Rai also accused the West Bengal government of hindering vaccine transport.
Amid rising tensions, Scindia supported Rai and highlighted India's global aid efforts during the pandemic. Banerjee's subsequent critical remarks were expunged by Speaker Om Birla. Scindia rejected Banerjee's apology, emphasizing self-respect and warning against personal attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Parliament
- Uproar
- TMC
- Scindia
- Banerjee
- COVID-19
- India
- Government
- Apology
ALSO READ
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Criticizes Congress for INDIA Bloc's Setback in Maharashtra Elections
Centre did not consult with us on Waqf Bill, claims West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.
Waqf Bill anti-federal and anti-secular, targeted towards a particular section, alleges West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.
Rights of Muslims will be snatched by Waqf Bill, claims West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.
Banerjee Reinforces Trinamool's Collective Parliamentary Decision-Making