BJP and Congress Clash Over Allegations Involving George Soros

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress party of attempting to defame India's Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, while also questioning the Jat community's integrity. This accusation comes in response to Congress's move to remove Dhankhar from his position, which the BJP claims is a strategy to divert attention from ties between the Gandhi family and billionaire George Soros.

Further intensifying their offensive, the BJP alleged a deep-rooted connection between the US-based Soros and the Nehru-Gandhi family, notably highlighting Sonia Gandhi’s participation in the Forum of Democratic Leaders - Asia Pacific (FDL-AP). They also pointed to historical ties involving Fori Nehru, a relative of the Gandhi family, and Soros.

Meanwhile, Congress’s decision to challenge the manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Maharashtra's state elections at the Supreme Court has drawn criticism from the BJP. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra labeled this move alongside the no-confidence motion against Dhankhar as a disregard for the Indian Constitution. The BJP claims that these actions are baseless as Congress lacks sufficient support in the Rajya Sabha to achieve its objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)