Left Menu

Odisha's Silence: A Question of State Pride Amid Territorial Claims

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has criticized the Odisha government's lack of response to a Bangladeshi leader's territorial claims over Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar. BJD member Ganeswar Behera raised the issue in the Odisha Assembly, questioning the silence of Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:44 IST
Odisha's Silence: A Question of State Pride Amid Territorial Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political twist, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) strongly criticized the silence of the BJP-led Odisha government regarding a Bangladeshi leader's controversial remarks. The leader asserted that Bangladesh holds legitimate territorial claims over West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, sparking a heated debate.

During a session in the Odisha Assembly, BJD member Ganeswar Behera voiced his concern over the apparent inaction of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Behera emphasized the need for a prompt response from Majhi, stating, "If he is aware and still silent, then it is unfortunate."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted fiercely, labeling the claim as "absurd" and expressing her readiness to defend the state's territory. Banerjee's strong stance highlighted the contrasting silence from her Odisha counterpart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024