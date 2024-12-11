Odisha's Silence: A Question of State Pride Amid Territorial Claims

In a recent political twist, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) strongly criticized the silence of the BJP-led Odisha government regarding a Bangladeshi leader's controversial remarks. The leader asserted that Bangladesh holds legitimate territorial claims over West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, sparking a heated debate.

During a session in the Odisha Assembly, BJD member Ganeswar Behera voiced his concern over the apparent inaction of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Behera emphasized the need for a prompt response from Majhi, stating, "If he is aware and still silent, then it is unfortunate."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted fiercely, labeling the claim as "absurd" and expressing her readiness to defend the state's territory. Banerjee's strong stance highlighted the contrasting silence from her Odisha counterpart.

