Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP Chief Criticizes INDIA Bloc's No-Confidence Motion Against RS Chairman

Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Rathore criticized the INDIA bloc for their no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, highlighting their lack of majority. Opposition leaders defended their action as a democratic necessity, while Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused Dhankhar of siding with the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:57 IST
Rajasthan BJP Chief Criticizes INDIA Bloc's No-Confidence Motion Against RS Chairman
BJP MP Madan Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Rajasthan BJP Chief and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore has lambasted the INDIA bloc's decision to file a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing their lack of majority. Rathore, addressing the media, emphasized the procedural requirement of a 14-day notice for such motions.

Despite submitting the no-confidence motion, the INDIA bloc justified their action as essential for protecting democracy, alleging biased conduct by Dhankhar in House proceedings. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, leading the opposition in Rajya Sabha, accused Dhankhar of partiality towards the government.

Kharge criticized Dhankhar for allegedly prioritizing government interests, obstructing opposition discussions, and acting as a 'government spokesperson.' In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended Dhankhar, pledging to uphold his dignity against opposition criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024