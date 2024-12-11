Rajasthan BJP Chief Criticizes INDIA Bloc's No-Confidence Motion Against RS Chairman
Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Rathore criticized the INDIA bloc for their no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, highlighting their lack of majority. Opposition leaders defended their action as a democratic necessity, while Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused Dhankhar of siding with the government.
In a sharp rebuke, Rajasthan BJP Chief and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore has lambasted the INDIA bloc's decision to file a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing their lack of majority. Rathore, addressing the media, emphasized the procedural requirement of a 14-day notice for such motions.
Despite submitting the no-confidence motion, the INDIA bloc justified their action as essential for protecting democracy, alleging biased conduct by Dhankhar in House proceedings. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, leading the opposition in Rajya Sabha, accused Dhankhar of partiality towards the government.
Kharge criticized Dhankhar for allegedly prioritizing government interests, obstructing opposition discussions, and acting as a 'government spokesperson.' In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended Dhankhar, pledging to uphold his dignity against opposition criticisms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
