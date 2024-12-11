Taliban Refugee Minister Killed in Afghanistan Suicide Bombing

In a devastating incident, Afghanistan has suffered another blow as a suicide bomber claimed the life of its Taliban Refugee Minister, Khalil Haqqani, along with two others.

The explosion occurred inside the Interior Ministry on Wednesday, marking the most significant attack since the Taliban's resurgence to power three years ago.

While officials, speaking anonymously, confirmed Haqqani's death, the notorious Islamic State group, known for its previous strikes across the country, did not immediately take responsibility for the attack.

