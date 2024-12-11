Timur Ishmetov Appointed as Uzbekistan's Central Bank Chief

Uzbekistan's parliament has confirmed Timur Ishmetov as the new chief of the central bank after a successful nomination by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, according to the parliamentary press service.

At 45, Ishmetov steps into this role with notable experience, having previously served as the country's Minister of Finance, as well as a deputy presidential adviser focused on economic and investment policy.

The appointment comes in the wake of the resignation of Mamarizo Nurmuratov earlier on Wednesday, marking a significant change in the leadership of Uzbekistan's central financial institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)