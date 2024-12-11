Timur Ishmetov Appointed as Uzbekistan's Central Bank Chief
Uzbekistan's parliament approved Timur Ishmetov as the new head of the central bank following his nomination by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Ishmetov, aged 45, previously held the positions of Minister of Finance and deputy presidential adviser on economic and investment policy. His appointment follows the resignation of Mamarizo Nurmuratov.
Uzbekistan's parliament has confirmed Timur Ishmetov as the new chief of the central bank after a successful nomination by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, according to the parliamentary press service.
At 45, Ishmetov steps into this role with notable experience, having previously served as the country's Minister of Finance, as well as a deputy presidential adviser focused on economic and investment policy.
The appointment comes in the wake of the resignation of Mamarizo Nurmuratov earlier on Wednesday, marking a significant change in the leadership of Uzbekistan's central financial institution.
