Delhi Election Dramas: AAP and Congress Rule Out Alliance

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP supremo, confirmed that AAP will contest the Delhi Assembly elections alone, dismissing any possibility of forming an alliance with Congress. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav echoed the sentiment, stating that Congress will also contest independently. Both parties aim to fortify their positions ahead of the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:03 IST
In a decisive move, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal declared on Wednesday that his party will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections without any alliance with Congress.

Amidst swirling rumors of collaboration between the two parties, Kejriwal reiterated AAP's strategy to rely on its own strength. Concurrently, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav announced that Congress, a major opposition party, will also go solo in the February polls, expressing confidence in their strong electoral position.

As the political narrative unfolds, both AAP and Congress navigate potential collaborations with caution, evaluating their strategies for significant political gains in the Delhi landscape.

