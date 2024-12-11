Left Menu

Germany's Political Shift: Olaf Scholz Calls for Early Election

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz requested a confidence vote to pave the way for an early federal election next year, following his coalition's collapse. If Scholz loses, elections are set for February 23. He urged lawmakers to quickly pass vital measures like electricity price caps before the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:21 IST
Olaf Scholz

In a bold move to address political uncertainty, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked parliament for a vote of confidence on December 16, aiming to trigger an early federal election after his coalition's collapse.

The fractious alliance of Social Democrats, Greens, and Free Democrats imploded, leading to stalled policymaking and leaving Scholz with a minority government. Should Scholz lose the confidence vote, he will request the dissolution of parliament, setting the stage for fresh elections, tentatively scheduled for February 23.

Amidst the political turbulence, Scholz emphasized the importance of collaboration among lawmakers to enact crucial policies, including capping electricity prices, addressing fiscal drag, and increasing child benefits. The call comes as a survey indicates the opposition conservatives could triumph in the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

