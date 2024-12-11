Germany's Political Shift: Olaf Scholz Calls for Early Election

In a bold move to address political uncertainty, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked parliament for a vote of confidence on December 16, aiming to trigger an early federal election after his coalition's collapse.

The fractious alliance of Social Democrats, Greens, and Free Democrats imploded, leading to stalled policymaking and leaving Scholz with a minority government. Should Scholz lose the confidence vote, he will request the dissolution of parliament, setting the stage for fresh elections, tentatively scheduled for February 23.

Amidst the political turbulence, Scholz emphasized the importance of collaboration among lawmakers to enact crucial policies, including capping electricity prices, addressing fiscal drag, and increasing child benefits. The call comes as a survey indicates the opposition conservatives could triumph in the upcoming election.

