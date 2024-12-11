Zelenskiy, Trump, and Macron: A Diplomatic Dance in Paris

During a pivotal meeting in Paris, diplomacy took center stage as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, under the hospitality of French President Emmanuel Macron, deliberated on security guarantees crucial to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The encounter reflected Kyiv's worries about a potential resolution that might align with Moscow's preferences.

The leaders, meeting without advisors for 35 minutes in the Elysee's Golden Room, outlined their perspectives on achieving peace, though no specific details were discussed. Trump's affirmations of wanting an immediate ceasefire signaled an urgent yet ambiguous approach to negotiations, leaving many questions unanswered in Kyiv.

While Trump showed an amicable demeanor, uncertainties persisted around his stance, particularly concerning Ukraine's demand for security assurances. Macron and Zelenskiy coordinated their efforts to impress upon Trump the global implications of a Ukrainian defeat, stressing the necessity of robust U.S. support to ensure a meaningful, peace-oriented outcome.

