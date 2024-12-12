Pentagon Awaits Syrian Rebel Actions on Chemical Sites

The United States has responded positively to comments from a Syrian rebel leader concerning the efforts to secure chemical weapons sites. However, they emphasize that these commitments need to be matched by actions, highlighted the Pentagon on Wednesday.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh expressed cautious optimism, recognizing the constructive nature of the dialogue while underscoring the critical importance of aligning rhetoric with actual measures.

As the situation develops, the U.S. remains vigilant, eager to see concrete steps taken in safeguarding these sensitive sites, stressing the potential implications for regional and global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)