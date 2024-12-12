Left Menu

Biden's Diplomatic Race to Secure Middle East Deal

U.S. President Biden's aides are engaging in Middle East diplomacy to advance a Gaza ceasefire, ensure Syria's transition after Assad's fall, and navigate the Trump administration's impending return. With diplomatic efforts underway, Biden's team faces challenges in securing deals amid regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 02:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 02:47 IST
Biden's Diplomatic Race to Secure Middle East Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

With President Joe Biden's term drawing to a close, his senior aides are on a crucial mission to the Middle East. Their aim is to secure a Gaza ceasefire and help manage Syria's transition following Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan are visiting multiple countries to engage directly with involved parties. However, it's unclear if Biden can wield sufficient influence in the region before former President Donald Trump takes office again.

Efforts are underway to reach agreements in Syria and Gaza, yet obstacles remain as Biden's administration continues to communicate developments with Trump's team. Meanwhile, caution and hope mark this diplomatic endeavor as regional dynamics evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024