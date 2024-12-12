Biden's Diplomatic Race to Secure Middle East Deal

With President Joe Biden's term drawing to a close, his senior aides are on a crucial mission to the Middle East. Their aim is to secure a Gaza ceasefire and help manage Syria's transition following Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan are visiting multiple countries to engage directly with involved parties. However, it's unclear if Biden can wield sufficient influence in the region before former President Donald Trump takes office again.

Efforts are underway to reach agreements in Syria and Gaza, yet obstacles remain as Biden's administration continues to communicate developments with Trump's team. Meanwhile, caution and hope mark this diplomatic endeavor as regional dynamics evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)