Donald Trump Set to Ring NYSE Bell and Grab 'Person of the Year' Title

Donald Trump is scheduled to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, coinciding with his likely selection as Time magazine's 'Person of the Year'. Previously honored in 2016, Trump stands alongside figures like Taylor Swift and political leaders Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 03:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 03:38 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump is poised to ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, coinciding with his anticipated selection as Time magazine's 'Person of the Year', according to sources familiar with the matter.

Time magazine has not commented on the selection. Trump's selection highlights his influential role on Wall Street, as reflected during his presidency when he often tied his success to the stock market's performance. Historically, the honor of ringing the opening bell is reserved for business leaders marking significant achievements, though some celebrities and politicians have done so as well.

Trump was named Time's 'Person of the Year' in 2016. In 2020, the title was awarded to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, while Taylor Swift received the recognition last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

