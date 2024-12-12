Kirchner's Quest: Reunifying Peronism to Challenge Milei
Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner aims to rejuvenate the Peronist party and challenge current President Javier Milei, known for his controversial economic policies. Despite her legal challenges and declining popularity, Kirchner seeks to reclaim political influence amid Argentina's fluctuating inflation rates and changing political landscape.
Argentina's political scene is set for a shake-up as former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner takes the reins of the Peronist party, declaring her intent to challenge the popular libertarian President Javier Milei. Kirchner's mission is arduous: reunifying the once-dominant party that splintered after Milei's rapid rise to power.
Notorious for promising to dismantle the 'political elite,' Milei's approval remains high, credited with bringing down the nation's triple-digit inflation. Kirchner, recalling Milei's bold approach, quipped about the need for caution with a 'chainsaw-wielding' neighbor, highlighting the unpredictability of her rival.
Kirchner, once synonymous with Peronism, served as President from 2007 to 2015 and as Vice President from 2019 to 2023. However, her influence waned amid legal entanglements, including a court-upheld conviction barring her from office. Undeterred, Kirchner plans an appeal to Argentina's Supreme Court, aiming to resurrect her political legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Political Chessboard: BJP Accused of Sidestepping Eknath Shinde
Imran Khan's Party Halts Protests Following Midnight Raid
Controversial Ties: Bo Xilai's Son Marries Taiwanese Amid Political Tensions
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny
Indo-Pacific Collaboration and Global Political Developments