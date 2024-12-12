Nepal Army Chief Honored as General of Indian Army

In a ceremonious gesture underscoring strong bilateral military ties, President Droupadi Murmu awarded the honorary rank of 'General of Indian Army' to General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Nepali Army, on Thursday. The tradition, dating back to 1950, highlights a longstanding practice of mutual respect between the two neighboring nations.

The investiture ceremony, hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan, recognized General Sigdel's commendable military prowess and significant role in enhancing the friendship and strategic cooperation between Nepal and India. The honor comes amidst a vital visit by General Sigdel to India, reflecting deepening defense collaborations between the two armies.

This conferment follows last month's similar recognition by Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel, who awarded Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi the honorary rank of General of Nepal Army, signifying an ongoing exchange of military honors and strengthening ties.

