BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Visit Amid Ongoing Controversy

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal criticized Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's visit to Hathras, suggesting it disrupted Parliament and served no purpose as the case is closed. BJP leaders condemned Gandhi's intentions, accusing him of inciting unrest. The visit followed the 2020 gang-rape incident involving a Dalit woman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:21 IST
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal on Thursday criticized Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his visit to Hathras. Pal argued that Gandhi's choice to visit instead of attending Sunday Parliamentary proceedings indicates his disinterest in active participation.

The criticism intensified as BJP leaders accused Gandhi of visiting Hathras to stir unrest, despite the completion of the CBI investigation into the 2020 case. BJP Leader Baldev Singh Aulakh questioned Gandhi's motives, suggesting his presence aimed to provoke instability under Uttar Pradesh's current administration.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak described Gandhi as frustrated and accused him of inciting tensions. This follows the 2020 incident where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped and allegedly cremated without family consent. Gandhi had previously accused the state government of oppression regarding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

