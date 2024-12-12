BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Visit Amid Ongoing Controversy

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal on Thursday criticized Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his visit to Hathras. Pal argued that Gandhi's choice to visit instead of attending Sunday Parliamentary proceedings indicates his disinterest in active participation.

The criticism intensified as BJP leaders accused Gandhi of visiting Hathras to stir unrest, despite the completion of the CBI investigation into the 2020 case. BJP Leader Baldev Singh Aulakh questioned Gandhi's motives, suggesting his presence aimed to provoke instability under Uttar Pradesh's current administration.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak described Gandhi as frustrated and accused him of inciting tensions. This follows the 2020 incident where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped and allegedly cremated without family consent. Gandhi had previously accused the state government of oppression regarding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)