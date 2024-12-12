BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Visit, Calls Out Congress Ties

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has strongly criticized Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his recent visit to Hathras. Chugh accused the Congress party, led by Gandhi, of neglecting national interests for decades in favor of personal and commercial gains.

Chugh questioned the motives behind Gandhi's visit, suggesting it was a publicity stunt, and drew attention to alleged connections between Congress and controversial figures like George Soros. The BJP leader's remarks come as Rahul Gandhi visited Boolgarhi village in Hathras to meet the family of a 2020 rape victim, a move that has drawn significant attention and criticism.

Further criticism was voiced by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who labeled Gandhi as 'frustrated' and accused him of exploiting the situation for media attention. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal also questioned Gandhi's priorities, indicating his visit to Hathras was timed to evade Parliament sessions. This comes amid ongoing legal proceedings in the high-profile Hathras case that shocked the nation back in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)