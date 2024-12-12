Left Menu

Pope Francis Urges Global Debt Relief and Peace Initiatives

Pope Francis called for new international agreements to reduce debt for low-income countries and redirect military spending to combat global hunger. His appeal, tied to the 2025 Holy Year, emphasizes the need for structural changes and forgiveness. He also urged global debt cancellation and elimination of the death penalty.

Pope

Pope Francis has issued a call for renewed international efforts to ease the debt burden on low-income countries and redirect military expenditure toward eradicating food insecurity worldwide.

In a message associated with the upcoming Roman Catholic Holy Year starting in December 2025, the pontiff underscored pressing global issues, such as climate change, wars, and the inequitable treatment of migrants, which he describes as existential threats to humanity.

Pope Francis continues his longstanding advocacy for debt forgiveness and structural changes, urging abolition of the death penalty. He highlighted the urgent need for a global financial Charter and suggested using arms budget cuts to fund solutions for hunger and sustainable development.

