Left Menu

Biden's Wave of Clemency: A Bold Move for Justice Reform

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden has pardoned 39 people convicted of non-violent crimes and commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 others. These actions follow his unconditional pardon for his son, Hunter. Biden aims to address sentencing disparities and foster rehabilitation in the judicial system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:01 IST
Biden's Wave of Clemency: A Bold Move for Justice Reform

In an unprecedented move, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday his decision to pardon 39 individuals convicted of non-violent offenses. Additionally, he commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 others serving lengthy prison terms, marking the most clemencies granted in a single day in U.S. history.

The decision comes shortly after Biden signed an unconditional pardon for his son, Hunter, and amidst growing calls for justice reform. Officials noted the White House's responsiveness to public demands for broader clemency, addressing those wronged by the U.S. judicial system, particularly nonviolent drug offenders and those identified by civil rights advocates as unjustly incarcerated.

Biden emphasized the need to update judicial policies and practices, stating that many individuals would face lesser charges under current laws. President-elect Donald Trump has indicated plans to take similar actions regarding clemency, creating a broad expectation for continued judicial reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024