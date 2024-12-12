Biden's Wave of Clemency: A Bold Move for Justice Reform

In an unprecedented move, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday his decision to pardon 39 individuals convicted of non-violent offenses. Additionally, he commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 others serving lengthy prison terms, marking the most clemencies granted in a single day in U.S. history.

The decision comes shortly after Biden signed an unconditional pardon for his son, Hunter, and amidst growing calls for justice reform. Officials noted the White House's responsiveness to public demands for broader clemency, addressing those wronged by the U.S. judicial system, particularly nonviolent drug offenders and those identified by civil rights advocates as unjustly incarcerated.

Biden emphasized the need to update judicial policies and practices, stating that many individuals would face lesser charges under current laws. President-elect Donald Trump has indicated plans to take similar actions regarding clemency, creating a broad expectation for continued judicial reform.

