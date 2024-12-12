Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Pathak Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Hathras

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of inciting anarchy during his visit to Hathras. Pathak criticized Gandhi as a 'confused' leader and suggested he seek meditation. Gandhi met with the victim's family without addressing media in Hathras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:05 IST
Tensions Rise: Pathak Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Hathras
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of inciting public unrest during his visit to Hathras. The Deputy CM labeled Gandhi as a 'confused' leader with no clear direction.

Pathak, speaking in Ballia district, suggested that Gandhi should consider meditation to find clarity. He emphasized that the Hathras incident is under CBI investigation and urged Gandhi to refrain from creating chaos in Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi's visit included a meeting with the victim's family but he avoided engaging with the media. Security was intensified in the area during his visit, illustrating the tension surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024