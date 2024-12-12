Tensions Rise: Pathak Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Hathras
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of inciting anarchy during his visit to Hathras. Pathak criticized Gandhi as a 'confused' leader and suggested he seek meditation. Gandhi met with the victim's family without addressing media in Hathras.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of inciting public unrest during his visit to Hathras. The Deputy CM labeled Gandhi as a 'confused' leader with no clear direction.
Pathak, speaking in Ballia district, suggested that Gandhi should consider meditation to find clarity. He emphasized that the Hathras incident is under CBI investigation and urged Gandhi to refrain from creating chaos in Uttar Pradesh.
Gandhi's visit included a meeting with the victim's family but he avoided engaging with the media. Security was intensified in the area during his visit, illustrating the tension surrounding the event.
