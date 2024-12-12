Lithuania's New Government Faces Controversy Amid Cabinet Formation

The newly-formed centre-left government of Lithuania, led by Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, has been officially inaugurated. The administration is focusing on raising taxes for high earners and boosting health and education services. In a significant foreign policy stance, the government is committed to supporting Ukraine financially.

The coalition faces a controversy involving Remigijus Zemaitaitis of the Nemunas Dawn party, who is under trial for allegedly making antisemitic statements. Despite political protests, Paluckas has included Nemunas Dawn in the coalition to ensure a stable parliamentary majority, with the party controlling three ministerial portfolios.

The government's manifesto also outlines a strong defense policy, maintaining the current military spending and expressing concerns over China's growing influence. The coalition formed after the Social Democrats secured a majority with their allies following the October elections.

