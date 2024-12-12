Left Menu

Nationwide Electoral Reform Sparks Fierce Debate

The Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill has ignited controversy, receiving backlash from several opposition leaders. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee labels the bill 'draconian,' opposing its potential threat to democracy. Proponents argue it will streamline voting processes and reduce government spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:33 IST
Nationwide Electoral Reform Sparks Fierce Debate
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a development that has stirred significant political discourse, the Union Cabinet's recent approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill has provoked backlash from notable opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She described it as a 'draconian legislation' and an 'authoritarian imposition' that threatens democracy.

The proposed bill, which aims to synchronize Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, was criticized by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who urged it be reviewed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha also dismissed the bill as a distraction from pressing issues, fearing for the Election Commission's integrity.

Supporters of the bill, including BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, advocate its necessity, citing potential savings on government expenses from frequent elections. Saini highlighted the bill's role in reducing public fund misuse and development disruptions, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a unified electoral framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024