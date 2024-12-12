Nationwide Electoral Reform Sparks Fierce Debate

In a development that has stirred significant political discourse, the Union Cabinet's recent approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill has provoked backlash from notable opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She described it as a 'draconian legislation' and an 'authoritarian imposition' that threatens democracy.

The proposed bill, which aims to synchronize Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, was criticized by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who urged it be reviewed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha also dismissed the bill as a distraction from pressing issues, fearing for the Election Commission's integrity.

Supporters of the bill, including BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, advocate its necessity, citing potential savings on government expenses from frequent elections. Saini highlighted the bill's role in reducing public fund misuse and development disruptions, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a unified electoral framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)