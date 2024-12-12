Left Menu

New President Sworn in as Somaliland Pushes for Global Recognition

Somaliland's newly elected President, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, pledges to bolster foreign policy and pursue international recognition in his inaugural address. Despite its 30-year push for sovereignty, Somaliland remains unrecognized globally. The new administration criticizes and plans to review the recent contentious Ethiopia land deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:11 IST
  • Somalia

Somaliland's quest for international recognition took a significant step on Thursday as Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi was sworn in as the region's sixth president, amid heightened aspirations for global acknowledgment. Abdullahi, the former opposition leader, triumphed in last month's election and is determined to solidify Somaliland's standing on the world stage.

In his first official address in the capital, Hargeisa, Abdullahi vowed to invigorate Somaliland's foreign policy and amplified efforts toward its pursuit of international recognition. Somaliland declared its independence more than three decades ago but remains unrecognized by global bodies and nations alike. It has, however, maintained a stable governance system in stark contrast to Somalia's security challenges.

One of Abdullahi's initial challenges is managing Somaliland's controversial agreement with Ethiopia. This deal, promising Ethiopian recognition in exchange for a marine force base, has been criticized for its opacity. The new president aims to review such agreements to ensure they adhere to Somaliland's strategic and recognition goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

