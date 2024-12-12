New President Sworn in as Somaliland Pushes for Global Recognition

Somaliland's quest for international recognition took a significant step on Thursday as Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi was sworn in as the region's sixth president, amid heightened aspirations for global acknowledgment. Abdullahi, the former opposition leader, triumphed in last month's election and is determined to solidify Somaliland's standing on the world stage.

In his first official address in the capital, Hargeisa, Abdullahi vowed to invigorate Somaliland's foreign policy and amplified efforts toward its pursuit of international recognition. Somaliland declared its independence more than three decades ago but remains unrecognized by global bodies and nations alike. It has, however, maintained a stable governance system in stark contrast to Somalia's security challenges.

One of Abdullahi's initial challenges is managing Somaliland's controversial agreement with Ethiopia. This deal, promising Ethiopian recognition in exchange for a marine force base, has been criticized for its opacity. The new president aims to review such agreements to ensure they adhere to Somaliland's strategic and recognition goals.

