Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Xi Jinping's Inauguration Invitation Amid Tariff Threats

In an unexpected diplomatic overture, President-elect Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to his inauguration ceremony next month, even as he maintains strong rhetoric about imposing major tariffs on Chinese imports. Karoline Leavitt, Trump's incoming press secretary, confirmed the invitation, leaving Xi's attendance uncertain.

This gesture underscores Trump's approach to international relations, as noted by Leavitt on Fox News, indicating Trump's readiness to engage with both allies and adversaries while prioritizing American interests. The invitation was first reported by CBS News, emphasizing Trump's strategy of fostering dialogue amidst geopolitical tensions.

The move comes against the backdrop of Trump's promised economic policies, including imposing hefty tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking concerns. As Xi urges caution against a trade war, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warns of economic repercussions, escalating the stakes of this international interaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)