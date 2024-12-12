Kejriwal's Mahila Samman Yojana: Promise or Ploy?
The Congress and BJP criticize Arvind Kejriwal's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana as an election tactic, calling it a false promise to mislead women. Kejriwal promised Rs 1,000 monthly assistance, raising it to Rs 2,100 after elections, which opponents say is a repeat of undelivered promises.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress and BJP have accused Arvind Kejriwal of misleading Delhi's women with his new initiative, the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, calling it a blatant election ploy.
Kejriwal announced this scheme, promising a monthly grant for women in Delhi, which would increase post-elections. Critics argue this is déjà vu, recalling previous undelivered promises.
Key political figures, including Delhi's Congress chief Devender Yadav and BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, expressed skepticism, labeling the promise a "revadi"—an attempt to win votes without genuine delivery of benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Upheaval in Peru's Mining Sector: Congress Ousts Energy Minister Amid Protests
Government Stands Firm on Guarantee Schemes Amid Internal Congress Dispute
Congress Demands Probe into Adani Indictment Amidst Bribery Allegations
Congress Questions Government Over 'Shrinking' Urban Middle Class
Debate Heats Up Over EVM Use in Elections as Congress Pushes for Ballot Papers