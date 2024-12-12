Kejriwal's Mahila Samman Yojana: Promise or Ploy?

The Congress and BJP have accused Arvind Kejriwal of misleading Delhi's women with his new initiative, the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, calling it a blatant election ploy.

Kejriwal announced this scheme, promising a monthly grant for women in Delhi, which would increase post-elections. Critics argue this is déjà vu, recalling previous undelivered promises.

Key political figures, including Delhi's Congress chief Devender Yadav and BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, expressed skepticism, labeling the promise a "revadi"—an attempt to win votes without genuine delivery of benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)