Kejriwal's Mahila Samman Yojana: Promise or Ploy?

The Congress and BJP criticize Arvind Kejriwal's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana as an election tactic, calling it a false promise to mislead women. Kejriwal promised Rs 1,000 monthly assistance, raising it to Rs 2,100 after elections, which opponents say is a repeat of undelivered promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:55 IST
The Congress and BJP have accused Arvind Kejriwal of misleading Delhi's women with his new initiative, the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, calling it a blatant election ploy.

Kejriwal announced this scheme, promising a monthly grant for women in Delhi, which would increase post-elections. Critics argue this is déjà vu, recalling previous undelivered promises.

Key political figures, including Delhi's Congress chief Devender Yadav and BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, expressed skepticism, labeling the promise a "revadi"—an attempt to win votes without genuine delivery of benefits.

