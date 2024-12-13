Left Menu

Biden's Historic Clemency: A New Era of Justice Reform

President Biden pardoned 39 non-violent crime convicts and commuted nearly 1,500 sentences. The actions follow his unconditional pardon for his son, Hunter. Biden continues reviewing clemency petitions and emphasizes reducing sentencing disparities, particularly for drug offenses, as he aims to address past judicial injustices.

Updated: 13-12-2024 02:14 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 02:14 IST
Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden has made headlines with an unprecedented move, pardoning 39 individuals convicted of non-violent crimes and commuting the sentences of nearly 1,500 others. This action has been taken in the wake of his unconditional pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, just over a week ago.

Officials have indicated that the White House is attentive to widespread calls for Biden to offer similar clemency to thousands victimized by injustices in the U.S. judicial system. The president remarked that those granted clemency would have served shorter sentences under current laws and policies, acknowledging the evolving landscape of justice.

This initiative has been praised by civil rights advocates and Democratic leaders, who highlight the need for continued reform. With only 39 days left in office, Biden plans further reviews of clemency petitions, paving the way for potentially more historic changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

