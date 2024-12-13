Left Menu

Ukraine's Struggle for Peace: NATO, Security, and Negotiations

Ukraine's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, stated that Ukraine isn't ready for peace talks with Russia due to insufficient weapons, security guarantees, and international status. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy seeks NATO membership and stronger security measures before negotiations, while Russia opposes Ukraine's NATO ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 07:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 07:13 IST
Ukraine's Struggle for Peace: NATO, Security, and Negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, announced Ukraine's current lack of readiness to engage in talks with Russia, citing a shortfall in weapons, essential security guarantees, and desired international status.

The statement, aired on public broadcaster Suspilne, follows President Zelenskiy's contemplation of negotiations amidst Russia's ongoing invasion begun in February 2022. Yermak emphasized the necessity of NATO membership and solid security assurances to prevent future Russian aggression.

During his meeting with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's wish for an end to the conflict and urged efforts to strengthen the nation and pressure the Kremlin towards peace. Russia, however, firmly opposes Ukraine's aspiration to join NATO, demanding recognition of its annexation of Ukrainian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024