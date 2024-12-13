Ukraine's Struggle for Peace: NATO, Security, and Negotiations
Ukraine's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, stated that Ukraine isn't ready for peace talks with Russia due to insufficient weapons, security guarantees, and international status. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy seeks NATO membership and stronger security measures before negotiations, while Russia opposes Ukraine's NATO ambitions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, announced Ukraine's current lack of readiness to engage in talks with Russia, citing a shortfall in weapons, essential security guarantees, and desired international status.
The statement, aired on public broadcaster Suspilne, follows President Zelenskiy's contemplation of negotiations amidst Russia's ongoing invasion begun in February 2022. Yermak emphasized the necessity of NATO membership and solid security assurances to prevent future Russian aggression.
During his meeting with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's wish for an end to the conflict and urged efforts to strengthen the nation and pressure the Kremlin towards peace. Russia, however, firmly opposes Ukraine's aspiration to join NATO, demanding recognition of its annexation of Ukrainian territories.
