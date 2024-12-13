Left Menu

Congress Demands Expunging of BJP MP's Remarks in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to expunge derogatory remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Congress leaders. The controversy arises amidst discussions on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, with tensions high over alleged links between Congress and American billionaire George Soros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:31 IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to uphold parliamentary decorum, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to remove comments made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Dubey's remarks, described by Tagore as 'disparaging' and 'derogatory', were directed at senior Congress leaders, including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

Tagore's demand came after accusations by Dubey linking Congress to financier George Soros, alleging attempts to undermine India's political stability. Dubey claimed the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), backed by Soros, was targeting Congress amidst broader efforts to destabilize India.

The confrontation unfolds as Parliament engages in a special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption. The debate involves major political figures, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to provide closing remarks. The session, weighted with significance, reflects ongoing political tensions in the run-up to key legislative discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

