Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat Mission: Reviving Congress Root

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to launch a pilot project aimed at strengthening district units in Gujarat. The initiative, approved by the Congress Working Committee, involves appointing new district unit chiefs. Gandhi will address party workers and oversee the process during his two-day visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:19 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat Mission: Reviving Congress Root
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is spearheading efforts to rejuvenate the party's grassroots in Gujarat with the launch of a pilot project aimed at fortifying district units. His visit comes as a significant push towards reviving the party's influence in a state where Congress has been out of power for three decades.

During his two-day visit, starting Tuesday, Gandhi will meet with 42 All India Congress Committee (AICC) and 183 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) observers. These consultations are crucial as the party seeks to appoint new district unit presidents across 33 districts and 8 major cities in Gujarat.

The initiative, sanctioned by the Congress Working Committee, involves a five-member observer committee leading the selection process in 41 district units. Gandhi will officially kick-off this exercise on Wednesday in Modasa town, crucial for the Congress's strategic planning and grassroots mobilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025