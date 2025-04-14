Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat Mission: Reviving Congress Root
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to launch a pilot project aimed at strengthening district units in Gujarat. The initiative, approved by the Congress Working Committee, involves appointing new district unit chiefs. Gandhi will address party workers and oversee the process during his two-day visit.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is spearheading efforts to rejuvenate the party's grassroots in Gujarat with the launch of a pilot project aimed at fortifying district units. His visit comes as a significant push towards reviving the party's influence in a state where Congress has been out of power for three decades.
During his two-day visit, starting Tuesday, Gandhi will meet with 42 All India Congress Committee (AICC) and 183 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) observers. These consultations are crucial as the party seeks to appoint new district unit presidents across 33 districts and 8 major cities in Gujarat.
The initiative, sanctioned by the Congress Working Committee, involves a five-member observer committee leading the selection process in 41 district units. Gandhi will officially kick-off this exercise on Wednesday in Modasa town, crucial for the Congress's strategic planning and grassroots mobilization.
