South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Push for Impeachment

South Korea faces a constitutional crisis as opposition leader Lee Jae-myung calls for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his brief imposition of martial law. The opposition, controlling the parliament, plans a vote to impeach, citing Yoon's controversial actions and remarks as grounds for removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:27 IST
Lee Jae-myung

In a bold move amid South Korea's escalating political crisis, opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has called for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. This comes in response to Yoon's controversial imposition of martial law, which, although rescinded after just six hours, has thrown the nation into turmoil.

Yoon's remarks on Thursday, wherein he accused the opposition of crippling the government and referenced a North Korean hack into the election commission, have further fueled tensions. Lee described the president's statements as a 'declaration of war' against the people, reinforcing the urgency of impeachment proceedings.

The opposition, wielding parliamentary control, has scheduled a vote to oust Yoon. This follows his first impeachment attempt, thwarted last Saturday. The passing of the impeachment bill now hinges on swaying at least eight members of Yoon's People Power Party to their side. Meanwhile, Yoon remains under criminal investigation for alleged insurrection over the martial law incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

