India-Pakistan Relations: Terror-Free Talks on the Table

India is open to better relations with Pakistan, provided they are devoid of terror-related issues, stated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The minister emphasized that enhancing ties hinges on Pakistan's efforts to demonstrate a shift in its historical behavior.

He noted that trade relations between the nations had been disrupted, citing decisions made by Pakistan in 2019 as a turning point. Jaishankar reiterated the Indian government's consistent position: the desire for amicable, terrorism-free engagements with neighbors.

However, the responsibility lies with Pakistan to show genuine changes, with Jaishankar warning of potential impacts on ties if past behaviors persist. The minister further explained the cessation of trade relations following the abrogation of Article 370, altering Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

