Akhilesh Yadav Warns Against Citizenship Inequality
Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, raised concerns over minorities being reduced to second-class citizens, emphasized the importance of a caste census, and criticized the government on issues like poverty metrics and Chinese border transgressions during a Lok Sabha debate.
During a recent Lok Sabha debate on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav voiced serious concerns.
Yadav accused the government of treating minorities, particularly Muslims, as second-class citizens and stressed the need for a caste census to bridge social gaps.
He also demanded transparency regarding poverty figures and criticized alleged Chinese border transgressions, claiming India's territorial integrity is under threat.
