Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Warns Against Citizenship Inequality

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, raised concerns over minorities being reduced to second-class citizens, emphasized the importance of a caste census, and criticized the government on issues like poverty metrics and Chinese border transgressions during a Lok Sabha debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:33 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Warns Against Citizenship Inequality
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent Lok Sabha debate on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav voiced serious concerns.

Yadav accused the government of treating minorities, particularly Muslims, as second-class citizens and stressed the need for a caste census to bridge social gaps.

He also demanded transparency regarding poverty figures and criticized alleged Chinese border transgressions, claiming India's territorial integrity is under threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024