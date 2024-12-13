Akhilesh Yadav Warns Against Citizenship Inequality

During a recent Lok Sabha debate on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav voiced serious concerns.

Yadav accused the government of treating minorities, particularly Muslims, as second-class citizens and stressed the need for a caste census to bridge social gaps.

He also demanded transparency regarding poverty figures and criticized alleged Chinese border transgressions, claiming India's territorial integrity is under threat.

