Strengthening Borders: Tech Innovations and Tributes in Kashmir
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the deployment of advanced electronic surveillance systems at India's borders to enhance security and deter infiltration by terrorists. During his visit to the BSF outpost in Jammu's Kathua district, Shah highlighted ongoing technological initiatives, including anti-drone and tunnel detection technologies, emphasizing the government's commitment to border security and personnel welfare.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday unveiled plans for deploying advanced electronic surveillance across India's borders, specifically designed to thwart infiltration attempts by terrorists, particularly along the sensitive Jammu and Kashmir frontier.
During a visit to the Border Security Force's (BSF) outpost in the Kathua district, Shah outlined more than 26 ongoing technological trials, from anti-drone technology to cutting-edge tunnel detection systems, underscoring a national strategy to enhance border security.
The minister also paid homage to fallen soldiers and promised initiatives to improve conditions for security forces, while highlighting the central government's commitment to their welfare and bolstering their capabilities.
