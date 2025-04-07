Strengthening Borders: Tech Innovations and Tributes in Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday unveiled plans for deploying advanced electronic surveillance across India's borders, specifically designed to thwart infiltration attempts by terrorists, particularly along the sensitive Jammu and Kashmir frontier.

During a visit to the Border Security Force's (BSF) outpost in the Kathua district, Shah outlined more than 26 ongoing technological trials, from anti-drone technology to cutting-edge tunnel detection systems, underscoring a national strategy to enhance border security.

The minister also paid homage to fallen soldiers and promised initiatives to improve conditions for security forces, while highlighting the central government's commitment to their welfare and bolstering their capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)