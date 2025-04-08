New Waqf law will secure sacredness of Waqf and also rights of poor, backwards and women among Muslims: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:14 IST
Country:
India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
