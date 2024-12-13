Unopposed Victory: Rekha Sharma Elected to Rajya Sabha

Rekha Sharma, a prominent figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party and former chairperson of the National Commission for Women, secured an unopposed victory in the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana.

The procedural victory came after the nomination withdrawal deadline ended, with Sharma being the only contender. Her election further strengthens the BJP's position in the Haryana Assembly, where they hold a decisive majority of 48 seats.

The Rajya Sabha seat was vacated by Krishan Lal Panwar, who resigned following his election to the state's assembly and now serves as a Development and Panchayat Minister. This election increases the BJP's tally in the Upper House to four out of five seats from Haryana.

