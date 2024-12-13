Left Menu

Unopposed Victory: Rekha Sharma Elected to Rajya Sabha

Rekha Sharma, former National Commission for Women chairperson and BJP leader, has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana. The BJP holds a majority in the Haryana Assembly with 48 seats, contributing to her unchallenged election. The seat became vacant when Krishan Lal Panwar resigned to join the state assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:50 IST
Unopposed Victory: Rekha Sharma Elected to Rajya Sabha
Rekha Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rekha Sharma, a prominent figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party and former chairperson of the National Commission for Women, secured an unopposed victory in the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana.

The procedural victory came after the nomination withdrawal deadline ended, with Sharma being the only contender. Her election further strengthens the BJP's position in the Haryana Assembly, where they hold a decisive majority of 48 seats.

The Rajya Sabha seat was vacated by Krishan Lal Panwar, who resigned following his election to the state's assembly and now serves as a Development and Panchayat Minister. This election increases the BJP's tally in the Upper House to four out of five seats from Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024