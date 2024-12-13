Priyanka Gandhi Critiques BJP's Constitutional Stance in Fiery Lok Sabha Debut

In her maiden Lok Sabha speech, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivered a powerful critique of the BJP, accusing the ruling party of attempts to change India's Constitution, which she described as a 'protective shield' for justice, unity, and expression. Gandhi emphasized the importance of the Constitution during a debate.

The Congress leader accused the BJP-led government of working to change the Constitution and questioned their commitment to democratic values. She pointed out issues like the alleged monopoly of the Adani Group, atrocities against women, and incidents of violence in several states.

Gandhi's speech also highlighted the demand for a nationwide caste census and accused the government of undermining economic justice. She called on the ruling party to acknowledge past mistakes and urged for transparency and accountability. The Wayanad MP's address was a comprehensive critique of the BJP's policies over the past decade.

