Priyanka Gandhi Critiques BJP's Constitutional Stance in Fiery Lok Sabha Debut

In her inaugural speech in the Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra censured the BJP for allegedly attempting to alter the Constitution. She discussed issues including the Adani Group's monopoly, caste census demand, and government accountability. Her address emphasized the constitution's protective role and criticized the government's economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:04 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Congress leader accused the BJP-led government of working to change the Constitution and questioned their commitment to democratic values. She pointed out issues like the alleged monopoly of the Adani Group, atrocities against women, and incidents of violence in several states.

Gandhi's speech also highlighted the demand for a nationwide caste census and accused the government of undermining economic justice. She called on the ruling party to acknowledge past mistakes and urged for transparency and accountability. The Wayanad MP's address was a comprehensive critique of the BJP's policies over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

