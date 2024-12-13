Francois Bayrou: France's New Crisis Navigator

In a strategic political move, French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Francois Bayrou as the country's fourth prime minister of 2024. An experienced centrist, Bayrou has been tasked with navigating France out of its latest political crisis.

Bayrou's primary focus will be on enacting a crucial law to extend the 2024 budget, while gearing up to tackle the contentious 2025 legislation next year. His appointment follows the collapse of Michel Barnier's government due to intense parliamentary resistance over the forthcoming budget bill.

The political upheaval has sparked concerns about Macron's ability to see out his term, which ends in 2027. Challenges abound as Bayrou must deal with a fragmented parliament and retain critical support, with skepticism prevalent amid rising borrowing costs and France's deepening 6% deficit dilemma.

