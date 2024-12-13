Left Menu

Francois Bayrou: France's New Crisis Navigator

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Francois Bayrou as the new Prime Minister to lead France out of its latest political stalemate. Bayrou's immediate challenge is passing the 2024 budget and preparing for a tougher 2025 financial battle amid a divided parliament, while navigating his proximity to the unpopular Macron.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:43 IST
Francois Bayrou: France's New Crisis Navigator

In a strategic political move, French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Francois Bayrou as the country's fourth prime minister of 2024. An experienced centrist, Bayrou has been tasked with navigating France out of its latest political crisis.

Bayrou's primary focus will be on enacting a crucial law to extend the 2024 budget, while gearing up to tackle the contentious 2025 legislation next year. His appointment follows the collapse of Michel Barnier's government due to intense parliamentary resistance over the forthcoming budget bill.

The political upheaval has sparked concerns about Macron's ability to see out his term, which ends in 2027. Challenges abound as Bayrou must deal with a fragmented parliament and retain critical support, with skepticism prevalent amid rising borrowing costs and France's deepening 6% deficit dilemma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024