Francois Bayrou: France's New Crisis Navigator
French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Francois Bayrou as the new Prime Minister to lead France out of its latest political stalemate. Bayrou's immediate challenge is passing the 2024 budget and preparing for a tougher 2025 financial battle amid a divided parliament, while navigating his proximity to the unpopular Macron.
In a strategic political move, French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Francois Bayrou as the country's fourth prime minister of 2024. An experienced centrist, Bayrou has been tasked with navigating France out of its latest political crisis.
Bayrou's primary focus will be on enacting a crucial law to extend the 2024 budget, while gearing up to tackle the contentious 2025 legislation next year. His appointment follows the collapse of Michel Barnier's government due to intense parliamentary resistance over the forthcoming budget bill.
The political upheaval has sparked concerns about Macron's ability to see out his term, which ends in 2027. Challenges abound as Bayrou must deal with a fragmented parliament and retain critical support, with skepticism prevalent amid rising borrowing costs and France's deepening 6% deficit dilemma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
