Call for Unity: Sunanda Pawar Urges NCP Factions to Reunite
Sunanda Pawar emphasizes the need for unity between NCP factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, reflecting the sentiments of Maharashtra's people and party workers. Despite political differences, she believes a united party would strengthen its influence across the state, echoing the hopes of many supporters.
In a heartfelt appeal, Sunanda Pawar, mother of NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, voiced the aspirations of Maharashtra's populace and party workers, urging the unification of factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. Her call comes amidst ongoing political tensions.
Having a united front is the strength of the Pawar family, according to Sunanda, who pointed out their history of overcoming adversities together. The Nationalist Congress Party's split last year left Sharad and Ajit Pawar at odds, leading to rivalry especially evident in the Baramati constituency battles.
Amidst birthday celebrations for Sharad Pawar, Sunanda reiterated her apolitical stance but stressed the importance of unity for party strength statewide, reflecting grassroots expectations for reconciliation. Both factions' future actions remain uncertain as public sentiment favors solidarity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
