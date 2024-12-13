Call for Unity: Sunanda Pawar Urges NCP Factions to Reunite

In a heartfelt appeal, Sunanda Pawar, mother of NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, voiced the aspirations of Maharashtra's populace and party workers, urging the unification of factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. Her call comes amidst ongoing political tensions.

Having a united front is the strength of the Pawar family, according to Sunanda, who pointed out their history of overcoming adversities together. The Nationalist Congress Party's split last year left Sharad and Ajit Pawar at odds, leading to rivalry especially evident in the Baramati constituency battles.

Amidst birthday celebrations for Sharad Pawar, Sunanda reiterated her apolitical stance but stressed the importance of unity for party strength statewide, reflecting grassroots expectations for reconciliation. Both factions' future actions remain uncertain as public sentiment favors solidarity.

