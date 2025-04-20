Left Menu

Maharashtra Politics: Estranged Thackeray Cousins Ponder Reunion

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed optimism about the potential reconciliation between estranged cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray. This development arises amidst the backdrop of anticipated BMC elections and aims to strengthen Marathi unity. The reconciliation hinges on setting aside past grievances while prioritizing Maharashtra's interests.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has welcomed the possibility of a reconciliation between long-estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Fadnavis described such a reunion as a positive move, emphasizing the importance of resolving differences. "If the two come together, we will be happy about it," he remarked.

Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, recently expressed his willingness to reunite with Uddhav, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, by setting aside past conflicts. Uddhav reciprocated positively, stressing the significance of unity for the sake of the Marathi language and the betterment of Maharashtra. Addressing a gathering of the Bhartiya Kamgar Sena trade union in Mumbai, Uddhav urged all Marathi people to unite for the state's welfare.

The discussion takes on added significance with the upcoming BMC elections anticipated in October. Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, highlighted the mutual readiness for reconciliation while emphasizing the need for Raj Thackeray to avoid aligning with perceived adversaries of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena. However, tensions remain as Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske questioned Uddhav's past actions against Raj, adding complexity to the potential rapprochement.

