Thackeray Cousins' Potential Reunion: A Game Changer in Maharashtra Politics

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday indicated that the party's chief, Uddhav Thackeray, and MNS president Raj Thackeray could unite if Raj distances himself from BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The editorial, published in Saamana, stirred discussions in Maharashtra's politics.

Both Uddhav and Raj have expressed willingness to leave past disputes behind, emphasizing their shared aim of supporting Marathi interests. Raj Thackeray, in a podcast with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, stated that joining forces for Marathi manoos would not be difficult. Uddhav echoed this sentiment, suggesting that those undermining Maharashtra's interests should be excluded from the alliance.

Criticisms arose, with allegations of political desperation from the Shiv Sena camp. Naresh Mhaske accused Uddhav of denying Raj his place in the party. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut underscored the need to move forward, referencing the 2019 coalition with Congress and NCP as a precedent for future unity. MNS leaders have chosen discretion until Raj's return from abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)