Erdogan's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Sudan-UAE and Ethiopia-Somalia Conflicts

In a significant diplomatic initiative, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended an offer to mediate ongoing tensions between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates. This announcement was made following Erdogan's successful intervention in another regional conflict between Ethiopia and Somalia.

Erdogan's conversation with Sudan's military leader, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, comes on the heels of his recent diplomatic achievement, which resulted in technical talks aimed at resolving the territorial dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia.

Sudan is currently grappling with a severe internal conflict, exacerbated by accusations of UAE's involvement in supplying weapons to rival paramilitary forces, claims which the UAE has categorically denied. Amidst this, Erdogan's intervention underscores Turkey's commitment to fostering peace across affected regions.

